NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires New Holdings in Sprint Corp (S)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 147,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Sprint to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised Sprint from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.19 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sprint in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

NYSE S opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sprint Corp has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Sprint had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 22.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprint news, insider John Saw sold 260,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $1,596,983.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,333,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,190,649.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

