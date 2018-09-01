NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires New Position in Masco Corp (MAS)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Masco by 58.9% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 32,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 31,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 68,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,392 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 63,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 40,097 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Masco by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 243,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,567 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Masco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,047.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,253,663.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $51,324.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Masco had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 490.27%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

