NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys New Position in Andeavor (ANDV)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Andeavor by 257.6% during the first quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in Andeavor during the first quarter valued at $123,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Andeavor by 114.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Andeavor by 719.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Andeavor during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Andeavor alerts:

Andeavor stock opened at $152.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Andeavor has a 12 month low of $89.58 and a 12 month high of $156.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.58. Andeavor had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Andeavor will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Andeavor’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

In related news, VP Stephan E. Tompsett sold 490 shares of Andeavor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $74,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of Andeavor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.99, for a total value of $2,939,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,336,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,141 shares of company stock valued at $40,878,778 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANDV shares. Tudor Pickering cut Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors cut Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Andeavor in a report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Andeavor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.09.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.