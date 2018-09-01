Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 13.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 7.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.22. Nutanix Inc has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $303.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 126.21%. research analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

In other Nutanix news, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $2,074,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 139,546 shares in the company, valued at $7,235,460.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Scarpelli sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,483.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,783 shares of company stock worth $10,317,963. Company insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

