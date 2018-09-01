Nutanix (NTNX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.28-0.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $295-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.83 million.

NTNX opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.22.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $303.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 126.21%. analysts expect that Nutanix will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.43.

In other Nutanix news, VP Kenneth W. Long III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $1,901,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,707,566.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $2,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,546 shares in the company, valued at $7,235,460.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,783 shares of company stock worth $10,317,963. Corporate insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

