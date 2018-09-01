Nutanix (NTNX) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday. Raymond James currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.43.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX traded down $4.50 on Friday, hitting $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,103,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,711. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.22. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $303.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 126.21%. research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Scarpelli sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,483.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 20,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $1,128,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 187,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,568,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,317,963 over the last ninety days. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.