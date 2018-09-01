Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NRK) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 42.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,269,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 439,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 136,758 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 104,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 36,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd alerts:

NRK stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.