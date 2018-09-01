Obseva (OBSV) Given a $44.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $44.00 price objective on Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Obseva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Obseva in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Obseva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Obseva in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Obseva in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.86.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.13. Obseva has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. sell-side analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in Obseva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,096,000. VHCP Management II LLC lifted its position in Obseva by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 2,252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after acquiring an additional 108,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Obseva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,254,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Obseva by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 508,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Obseva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,005,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

