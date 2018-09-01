Oceaneering International (OII) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in a report issued on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oceaneering International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of OII stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $28.62.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 4.83%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $443,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.