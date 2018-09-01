Oceaneering International to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (OII)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oceaneering International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

OII has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $28.27 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -403.86 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $443,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 255,791 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 160,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 21,658 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 235,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 47,540 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,296,000.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

