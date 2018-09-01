Oceanlab Trading Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (OCL)

Oceanlab (CURRENCY:OCL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Oceanlab token can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Oceanlab has a market cap of $459,668.00 and approximately $244.00 worth of Oceanlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oceanlab has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oceanlab alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00295909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00160160 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019119 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00060908 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00035842 BTC.

About Oceanlab

OCL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2017. Oceanlab’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,500,000 tokens. Oceanlab’s official website is www.oceanlab.eu. The Reddit community for Oceanlab is /r/oceanlab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oceanlab’s official Twitter account is @oceanlab_eu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oceanlab Token Trading

Oceanlab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oceanlab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oceanlab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oceanlab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oceanlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oceanlab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.