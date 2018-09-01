ODEM Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, ODEM has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $63.71 million and $78,169.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00004920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00317201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00158207 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036463 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000654 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,107,081 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. The official website for ODEM is odem.io.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

