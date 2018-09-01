Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Ohio Valley Banc from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

OVBC opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $56.15. The firm has a market cap of $200.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

In other Ohio Valley Banc news, Director John G. Jones sold 1,219 shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $57,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Jones sold 15,966 shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $769,401.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,731.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

