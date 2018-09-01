Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) VP Brian E. Taylor Sells 2,380 Shares

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) VP Brian E. Taylor sold 2,380 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $81,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oil States International stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Oil States International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.39 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Oil States International by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

