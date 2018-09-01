OmniComm Systems (OMCM) & Accenture (ACN) Critical Contrast

OmniComm Systems (NYSE: ACN) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get OmniComm Systems alerts:

This table compares OmniComm Systems and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniComm Systems 8.66% -14.23% 25.40% Accenture 9.76% 42.01% 18.34%

Risk & Volatility

OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OmniComm Systems and Accenture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Accenture 2 8 15 0 2.52

Accenture has a consensus target price of $161.48, indicating a potential downside of 4.49%. Given Accenture’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accenture is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Dividends

Accenture pays an annual dividend of $2.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. OmniComm Systems does not pay a dividend. Accenture pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Accenture has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of OmniComm Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Accenture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OmniComm Systems and Accenture’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniComm Systems $26.98 million 1.78 $2.96 million N/A N/A Accenture $36.77 billion 3.10 $3.45 billion $5.91 28.61

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than OmniComm Systems.

Summary

Accenture beats OmniComm Systems on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

OmniComm Systems Company Profile

OmniComm Systems, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company worldwide. The company engages in the provision of Web-based electronic data capture (EDC) and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools designed to make the overall Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and support services. The company sells its products through its direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms. The company's Financial Services segment offers services that address profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes, and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies. This segment serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes. This segment serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company's Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. Its Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies. This segment serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for OmniComm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniComm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.