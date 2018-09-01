Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -0.05

News coverage about Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oncolytics Biotech earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 48.5678474645204 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ONCY shares. ValuEngine lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th.

Oncolytics Biotech stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. 30,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.81. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.25). sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

