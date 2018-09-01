Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

