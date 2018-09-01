Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $6.45 Million Position in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 124,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of FAF stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

In other First American Financial news, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 13,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $794,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew F. Wajner sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $285,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.