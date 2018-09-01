Open Trading Network (OTN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,920.00

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Open Trading Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00021991 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $2,920.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00302941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00159845 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036554 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000642 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,937,229 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bit-Z and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

