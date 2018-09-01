Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,395 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,220 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,235,000 after purchasing an additional 298,117 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Splunk by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,005,140 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $197,286,000 after purchasing an additional 99,354 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $141,945,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,074,978 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,541,000 after purchasing an additional 149,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 984,523 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after purchasing an additional 312,893 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $128.15 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Neustaetter sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $483,109.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $484,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,440,878.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,426 shares of company stock worth $8,319,665 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Splunk to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Splunk from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.11.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

