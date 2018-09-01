Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,221 Shares of Steris PLC (STE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Steris by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steris by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,929,000 after purchasing an additional 131,142 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Steris by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Steris news, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $148,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Loyal W. Wilson sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $379,522.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,715 shares of company stock worth $1,930,385. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.65. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $117.48. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Steris had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $638.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

