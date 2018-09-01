Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,431 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,934,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,853,000 after purchasing an additional 41,783 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,710,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,259,000 after purchasing an additional 228,702 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,743,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,757,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,827,000 after purchasing an additional 647,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,433,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Argus raised their price target on Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Edward Jones upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.24 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $31.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.56 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

