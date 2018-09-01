Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,656 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,656 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 369,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 113,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $140.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $105.16 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $4,840,778.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,279.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.34.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

