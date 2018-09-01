Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 44,840,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,645,000 after purchasing an additional 341,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,440,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,140,000 after purchasing an additional 142,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,692,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,258,000 after purchasing an additional 113,917 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,552,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,410 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,131,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,126,000 after acquiring an additional 86,450 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Pivotal Research set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $150,729,025.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,013.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 9,147 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $675,231.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,163.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,118,448 shares of company stock worth $206,431,891. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 68.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

