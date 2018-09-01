Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,431 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 60.9% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 284.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 26.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $116,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $756,256.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $124.15.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

