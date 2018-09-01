OracleChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $57,321.00 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $57,321.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BigONE and OTCBTC. During the last week, OracleChain has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00311625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00159080 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036507 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000654 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io.

Buying and Selling OracleChain

OracleChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

