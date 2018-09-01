Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oramed Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.8787591596038 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

ORMP stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $4.95. 17,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,898. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.20% and a negative net margin of 204.00%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

