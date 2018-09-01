Osram Licht (OSR) Given a €50.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Osram Licht has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.59 ($59.99).

Osram Licht stock opened at €38.68 ($44.98) on Tuesday. Osram Licht has a 12 month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 12 month high of €79.42 ($92.35).

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

