Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 360,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $17,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of OTTR opened at $47.90 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

