Otter Tail (OTTR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 264.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 246,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 105.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 11.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

