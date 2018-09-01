Owens Corning (OC) PT Set at $88.00 by Nomura

Nomura set a $88.00 target price on Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens Corning from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE OC opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.59. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $88,523.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,332.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 210,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 86,175 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 105,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 56,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 36,854 shares during the period.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.