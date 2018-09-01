Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 100.09% and a negative return on equity of 95.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.80 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

PACB traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. 1,774,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,923. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.57.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

