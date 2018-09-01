Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.07

Media stories about Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pangaea Logistics Solutions earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 48.1616689043688 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. 22,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.27. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.53%. analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANL. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pangaea Logistics Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

