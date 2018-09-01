Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Papa John’s Int’l earned a media sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2920315894281 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ PZZA remained flat at $$46.12 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.40. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $77.25.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $407.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.30 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 4.54%. equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

