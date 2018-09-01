Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.22

Media stories about Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Papa Murphy’s earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 50.6251122338451 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

FRSH remained flat at $$5.55 during trading hours on Friday. 9,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,560. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.14. Papa Murphy’s has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Get Papa Murphy's alerts:

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.84 million. Papa Murphy’s had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.61%. analysts forecast that Papa Murphy’s will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRSH. ValuEngine raised shares of Papa Murphy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa Murphy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Papa Murphy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, and International. As of January 1, 2018, it operated approximately 1,523 stores, including 1,338 franchised and 145 company-owned stores in 39 states, as well as 14 stores in Canada and 26 stores in the Middle East.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Murphy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Murphy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.