Parsley Energy Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Parsley Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 28th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.02 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PE. Williams Capital set a $32.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of PE opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.48. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Mike Hinson sold 13,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $383,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,773,328 shares of company stock valued at $78,620,280. 13.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PE. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 487.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 129.3% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 38.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

