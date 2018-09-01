Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 728 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DWDP. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 81,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DWDP shares. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.09.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. DowDuPont Inc has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

In other news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $18,503,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,892 shares of company stock worth $33,938,668 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

