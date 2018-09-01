Pascal Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $106,539.00 (PASC)

Pascal Coin (CURRENCY:PASC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Pascal Coin has a market cap of $8.05 million and $106,539.00 worth of Pascal Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pascal Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00005000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and QBTC. During the last week, Pascal Coin has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000370 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00309400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00159107 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036469 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Pascal Coin Coin Profile

Pascal Coin launched on August 11th, 2016. Pascal Coin’s total supply is 22,406,950 coins. The official website for Pascal Coin is www.pascalcoin.org. The Reddit community for Pascal Coin is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pascal Coin’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

Buying and Selling Pascal Coin

Pascal Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pascal Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

