PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.12% of PDF Solutions worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 25.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 43.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 11.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDFS. BidaskClub cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.