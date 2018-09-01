Peabody Energy (BTU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTU. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

BTU stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.93. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The coal producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 12,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $506,392.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,938.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,473,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,910 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.