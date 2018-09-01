Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ocado Group (OCDO)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCDO. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Ocado Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.16) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.32) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.67) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 533.20 ($6.88).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,072.50 ($13.84) on Friday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 233.10 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 603.20 ($7.78).

In other Ocado Group news, insider Duncan Tatton-Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 866 ($11.17), for a total transaction of £866,000 ($1,117,131.06). Also, insider Tim Steiner sold 4,791,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($13.67), for a total transaction of £50,786,720 ($65,514,344.69).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.