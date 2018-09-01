Oxford BioMedica (OXB) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oxford BioMedica to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Oxford BioMedica stock opened at GBX 877.40 ($11.32) on Tuesday. Oxford BioMedica has a 1 year low of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 13.19 ($0.17).

In related news, insider John Dawson sold 10,046 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.48), for a total value of £89,409.40 ($115,337.20). Also, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo acquired 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.18) per share, with a total value of £2,653.02 ($3,422.37). Insiders purchased 870 shares of company stock valued at $798,342 in the last 90 days.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

