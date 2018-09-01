Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Position Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

PEI opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.16. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.32 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. equities analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. REIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

