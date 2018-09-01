Peoples Financial Corporation (PFBX) CEO Acquires $27,200.00 in Stock

Peoples Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFBX) CEO Chevis Swetman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chevis Swetman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

On Friday, August 3rd, Chevis Swetman acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Chevis Swetman acquired 2,000 shares of Peoples Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $28,600.00.

NASDAQ PFBX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Peoples Financial Corporation has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $15.30.

Peoples Financial (NASDAQ:PFBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 1.20%.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.