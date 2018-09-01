PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (PDRDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $34.95.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers liqueurs, sparkling wines, brandy, tequila, rum, vodka, bitters, gin, cognac, anise-based spirits, wine-based aperitifs, champagne, whisky, and ouzo. Its brand portfolio includes Absolut Vodka and Chivas Regal; Ballantine's, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, and Havana Club; Martell Cognac, G.H.Mumm, The Glenlivet, Perrier-Jouët, and Royal Salute; and Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob's Creek, and Kenwood.

