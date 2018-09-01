Perspecta (PRSP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Perspecta earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6843249771638 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Shares of PRSP opened at $23.26 on Friday. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

About Perspecta

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.