Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL) Receives GBX 93.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 92.14 ($1.19).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDL. Liberum Capital cut Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Petra Diamonds from GBX 90 ($1.16) to GBX 80 ($1.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Panmure Gordon raised Petra Diamonds to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.10) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Petra Diamonds to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.03) to GBX 65 ($0.84) in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of LON:PDL traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 34.38 ($0.44). 8,125,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 58.50 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 140.20 ($1.81).

Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. The company's principal mining properties are the Finsch and Cullinan properties located in South Africa. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

