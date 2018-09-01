Philadelphia Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (PGC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PGC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.60% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock by 32.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock by 10.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock by 24.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 58,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock by 298.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock alerts:

Shares of PGC opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $651.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million. equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.31%.

PGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.