Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Position in Versum Materials Inc (VSM)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163,295 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Versum Materials were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSM. Boston Partners grew its stake in Versum Materials by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,726,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,773 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Versum Materials by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,239,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,811,000 after acquiring an additional 578,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Versum Materials by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,128,000 after acquiring an additional 290,001 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Versum Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,850,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp grew its stake in Versum Materials by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 697,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Versum Materials stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. Versum Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Versum Materials had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 264.89%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.20 million. equities analysts forecast that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $93,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,043.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VSM shares. Argus raised shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

