Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 800 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.91 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $111.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

